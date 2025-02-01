Denver theatre company features Colorado community with all local cast and crew

Denver's performing arts complex is always bustling with high-energy shows and performances. But the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company's productions have a special focus on the community with all local cast, crew, sets and costumes.

"The theatre company, for 44 years, has built work here in the state of Colorado with artisans who live in this region," said Artistic Director Chris Coleman. "We will rehearse here. We are building the sets right here. It is built and crafted for Colorado by Colorado."

Coleman said, "The opportunity to bring things to life at a really high level in this region is a glorious adventure."

CBS News Colorado had behind-the-scenes access as crews built sets and handmade wigs, costumes and more. One thing the theatre company prides itself on is creating and launching original productions.

The DCPA has established itself as a foundation for many successful shows that have toured the nation.

"Audiences here have gotten excited about seeing stuff that started here and watching it travel," said Coleman.

With most of these shows starting in theatres that seat just over 100 people, the theatre company has mastered the art of telling grand stories in intimate settings.

"The variety of those experiences, from super intimate to blockbusters, is part of what is fun about being here. It is never boring," Coleman said.

Learn more about the theatre company and the big Broadway shows coming to Denver in the next few months in CBS Colorado's special report "In the Spotlight" on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.