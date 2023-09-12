Denver cardiologist Stephen Matthews will go to trial after judge rules there's enough evidence

Denver cardiologist Stephen Matthews will go to trial after judge rules there's enough evidence

Denver cardiologist Stephen Matthews will go to trial after judge rules there's enough evidence

Stephen Matthews, the cardiologist accused of drugging and date raping over a dozen women, will go to trial after a Denver judge ruled there's enough evidence in the case.

Judge Eric Johnson Tuesday ordered Matthews to stand trial. Matthews, 35, faces 51 felony charges, including about two dozen counts of sexual assault, and another 17 counts of drugging an alleged victim, as more women continue to come out with accusations against him. These hearings were broken up over two days and saw testimony about evidence from two Denver police detectives.

Matthews will be arraigned Oct. 6.

He shook his head as the judge was going through each case.

Matthews has been in custody since his May 15 arrest. His bond is currently set at $5 million.

Prosecutors and alleged victims say he met women on the Hinge dating app, would bring them back to his LoHi townhouse, make them several drinks and then the rest would often be fuzzy.

Denver Police Detective Andrew Comeaux previously testified that after CBS News Colorado broke the story of date rape allegations against Matthews earlier this year, "we were receiving numerous calls on the sex crimes hotline from women who had similar encounters with the defendant."

He was initially charged with three counts of sexual assault against one woman. That turned into 10 women, then 13. Now the number of accusers is at least 16.

Matthews' lawyer has said that there's been a "rush to judgement" in the case and disputed at least one accuser's claims.