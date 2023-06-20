Cardiologist Stephen Matthews lists Denver LoHi townhouse at just under $1 million, faces multiple sexual assault allegations

A physician who faces multiple allegations of sexual assault has listed his Denver home for sale, where multiple accusers say they became his victims.

Cardiologist Stephen Matthews has put his LoHi townhouse in Denver on the market for just under $1 million, according to a listing that appears on real estate website Redfin.

Matthews, who remains in jail on $5 million bond, is accused of multiple charges related to alleged drugging and sexual assault incidents.

The listing shows the home for sale at $997,000, or more than $6,000 a month as a rental.

Cardiologist Stephen Matthews, jailed on $5 million dollars bond on drugging and sex assault charges, has put his LoHi townhouse on the market for $997,000. Multiple women allege this 2005 square foot home is where ... pic.twitter.com/1VnbjiBJtI — Brian Maass (@Briancbs4) June 20, 2023

CBS News Colorado Investigative Reporter Brian Maass reports multiple women allege this 2,005-square-foot home is where Matthews drugged them and then sexually assaulted them after they blacked out.

The listing indicates the 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has been on the market for a week as of June 19.

RELATED: