CBS4's Brian Maass has spearheaded the station's investigative unit for nearly two decades. In that time, his investigations have held the powerful accountable, given voice to the voiceless and made a real difference in the lives of Coloradans.

His 2007 undercover investigation of deficient de-icing practices at DIA prompted re-training of hundreds of workers, firings, suspensions and multi-pronged federal and local investigations. Those reports received the Regional Edward R. Murrow award for investigative reporting in 2008.

His 2002 investigation exposing loafing cops at Denver International Airport led to retirements, dozens of reassignments and a heightened awareness of airport security.

Maass' exclusive 2004 interview with Army Pfc. Lynndie England made worldwide headlines as the woman at the center of the Abu Ghraib prison scandal told her story for the first time. The interview was honored with an Emmy award, as was his investigation into Denver cops double dipping and ignoring their primary jobs. He found top Denver police administrators working secondary jobs as school crossing guards when they were supposed to be overseeing murder, rape and kidnapping investigations. The reports led to a criminal investigation and sweeping changes within the Denver Police Department.

In 1999, Maass uncovered and exposed the story of how a Denver Police SWAT team broke into the wrong house and killed Ismael Mena, who never should have been in the line of fire. The investigation resulted in a perjury charge against one Denver patrolman and broad reforms in the way "no knock" search warrants are processed.

In 2019, the Heartland Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences inducted Maass into the "Silver Circle," a recognition of more than 25 years of journalism service.

Maass has won multiple Emmy awards, multiple "Best of The West" awards, the Regional Edward R. Murrow award for investigative reporting three years in a row, numerous Colorado Broadcast Association awards and a slew of other regional, state and local honors for his bold investigative reporting.

Just The Facts

Position: Investigative Reporter

Investigative Reporter Most memorable interview: Pfc. Lynndie England of Abu Ghraib notoriety

Pfc. Lynndie England of Abu Ghraib notoriety Role model: Garrick Utley, Bob Dotson

Garrick Utley, Bob Dotson Dream Job: Forsberg to Sakic to Maass to knock off the Red Wings in 7

Forsberg to Sakic to Maass to knock off the Red Wings in 7 Job you would never attempt: sword swallowing

sword swallowing Alma mater: University of Colorado Boulder

University of Colorado Boulder Star sign: Gemini

Gemini Year hired: 1983

1983 First TV Appearance: On a cold, icy live shot somewhere around Denver

On a cold, icy live shot somewhere around Denver Favorite story: Any that helped people make informed decisions

Any that helped people make informed decisions Why I'm a journalist: Love telling people something they don't know that is relevant to their lives

Love telling people something they don't know that is relevant to their lives Hidden talent: Juggling

Juggling Hometown: by birth, Los Angeles. Since 1976, Colorado

by birth, Los Angeles. Since 1976, Colorado Number of children: Two sons

Two sons Hobbies: skiing, hockey, running, cycling- anything outdoors

skiing, hockey, running, cycling- anything outdoors Favorite food: pizza, BBQ, carbs, sushi, stir fry, mexican, brownies --is that enough?

pizza, BBQ, carbs, sushi, stir fry, mexican, brownies --is that enough? Favorite Musicians: Gruppo Sportivo, Bruce Springsteen, U2, Jimmy Cliff, John Prine

Gruppo Sportivo, Bruce Springsteen, U2, Jimmy Cliff, John Prine Number of siblings: Five

Five Number of pets: 1

1 Favorite sports team: Avalanche

Avalanche Favorite vacation spot: Kauai, any beach, the desert or a mountain resort

Kauai, any beach, the desert or a mountain resort What one word describes CBS4? Dynamic

Dynamic Favorite word: gagoolio

gagoolio Least favorite word: Sold out

Sold out Favorite sound: The sound of my sons excitedly telling me about their day, or the sound of them breathing deeply as they sleep.

The sound of my sons excitedly telling me about their day, or the sound of them breathing deeply as they sleep. What keeps me in Colorado: my family, friends, my neighborhood, my home, my work

my family, friends, my neighborhood, my home, my work What's the biggest risk you've taken? Repeatedly asking a news reporter at another station to go out for dinner. It all became worthwhile when she married me.

