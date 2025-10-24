Denver cadets serve meals to TSA workers affected by government shutdown

Friday was supposed to be payday for many federal employees across the country, including in Colorado. Instead, some received a paystub showing zero dollars. That includes TSA workers at Denver International Airport.

Yet, it was business as usual at DIA, thanks in large part to hundreds of TSA workers willing to show up even though they're not getting a paycheck right now. That prompted a group, mostly comprised of JROTC cadets from George Washington High School in Denver, to set up shop and show their support.

CBS

A meal. A simple act of kindness from cadets on a mission to provide food to an estimated 12 hundred TSA workers.

Cadet Captain Lieutenant Colonel Jordan Sawyer said, "Since they've been working very hard, especially during the government shutdown, it's been very stressful times for them. We just want to come show our support."

They were also providing take-home bags for anyone who needed some extra food.

"We brought two pickup truck beds worth, and then one minivan," she added when describing how much food they brought. And the food just kept on coming.

There was also a table set up with 1200 American flags representing each worker, serving as a symbol of unity, and Americans supporting Americans.

CBS

"Our message to anybody that's going through these hard times right now is just keep it up," said Major John Myers, who leads the JROTC cadets. "We really appreciate what you're doing, not just ROTC, not just the military, but all the Americans. We really appreciate what everybody is doing right now."

The smiles and thank yous showed it made a difference.

"They're shaking their hands, talking to these young people," said Myers.

CBS Colorado spoke with one couple taking pictures of the setup, who said that because of TSA workers, they were able to travel to Denver to celebrate their anniversary.

"They're providing a service that a lot of people take for granted, and it takes an issue like this to kind of draw that into focus. So, you know, we appreciate what they do for us," said the couple.

In addition to the tangible items that were provided, their efforts also appeared to serve as a morale boost.