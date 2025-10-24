Denver cadets serve meals to TSA workers affected by government shutdown Friday was supposed to be payday for many federal employees across the country, including in Colorado. Instead, some received a paystub showing zero dollars. That includes TSA workers at Denver International Airport. Yet, it was business as usual at DIA, thanks in large part to hundreds of TSA workers willing to show up even though they're not getting a paycheck right now. That prompted a group, mostly comprised of JROTC cadets from George Washington High School in Denver, to set up shop and show their support.