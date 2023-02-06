Denver Broncos welcome new head coach Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos welcomed their new head coach on Monday. Sean Payton talked about his role and took questions from reporters at Broncos Headquarters.

ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO - FEBRUARY 06: New Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton fields questions from the media during a press conference at UCHealth Training Center on February 06, 2023 in Englewood, Colorado. / Getty Images

The Broncos owners called Payton an "outstanding leader" with a commitment to getting the Broncos back in championship shape.

"Throughout the process of interviewing, it still came back to that triangle of front office, ownership and then passionate fan base," said Payton.

"I said we were looking for a strong leader who could build a winning culture, one with accountability and discipline and also build a really strong identity on offense. I couldn't be more proud of where we came out in a perfect coach in Sean Payton," said Owner/CEO Greg Penner.

Payton, 59, last coached for the Saints in 2021. The Eastern Illinois grad's NFL coaching career began in 1997 with the Eagles. His 15-year journey across the league included three-quarters of the NFC East, excluding Washington, before his run as Saints' head coach in 2013.

While with New Orleans, he compiled a 152-89 record (.631 winning percentage) and a 9-8 record in the playoffs. The Saints were victorious in Super Bowl XLIV. He led the franchise through the Hurricane Katrina aftermath before getting caught up in the 2012 bounty scandal. Payton was suspended for the entire season, which gave him the honor of being the first head coach in the modern era to be suspended. The Associated Press bestowed Coach of the Year honors upon him in 2006 after his team went 10-6.

Under the direction of Payton and, largely, quarterback Drew Brees, the New Orleans offense ranked second in points per game (27.5), first in yards per game (391.4), first in third-down conversion (45.4%) and red zone conversion (61.1%) from 2006-2021.

ENGLEWOOD , CO - FEBRUARY 6: Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton (center) stands with general manager George Paton and ownership group Carrie Walton Penner, Condoleezza Rice and Greg Penner during an introductory press conference at team headquarters in Englewood, Colorado on Monday, February 6, 2023. AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Russell Wilson struggled in his first season with Denver since being acquired via trade with Seattle. He completed just 60% of his passes for 16 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and an 84.4 passer rating; all ranked 25th or worse across the league. Wilson went 4-11 as a starter resulting in the eventual firing of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett.