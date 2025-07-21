What to know if you plan to attend the Denver Broncos training camp

Football season is just weeks away, with the Denver Broncos' first preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 9. Training camp, which is open to the public but requires tickets, starts on Friday.

The Broncos' game schedule was released in May, but before the season starts, the team will start preparing at training camp.

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) works out during organized team activities at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit in Englewood, Colorado on June 4, 2024. RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Here's everything you need to know about this year's camp.

When and where is the training camp?

A total of 13 training camp practices are planned this year. They'll run from July 25 through Aug. 5 and then pick up again Aug. 12, culminating with a joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 14.

Practice starts at 10 a.m. each day, and the gates to the park open at 8 a.m. Practice runs approximately two hours each day.

It's held at Broncos Park, 13655 E. Broncos Pkwy., in Englewood. You'll need tickets to get in.

Where will fans be viewing practices from?

This year, due to construction of the team's new training facility, fans will be viewing the practices from temporary bleacher seating. These will be located on the south end of the practice fields.

Finishing touches for #BroncosCamp 🤌



See you in two weeks! pic.twitter.com/PwiqxrivOm — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 11, 2025

The number of fans at camp this year will be capped at 800 per practice.

What can I bring? What should I bring?

Anything brought in must fit in your pockets or be in an approved bag, in line with the Broncos' stadium bag policy, which includes a clear plastic bag no larger than 12" x 6" x 12", a 1-gallon clear resealable bag like a Ziploc, or a small clutch bag or purse, no larger than 4.5" x 6.5".

Sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses, a portable phone charger, and comfortable shoes are also recommended.

Small cameras and small binoculars are allowed, but only if carried in on their own or in an approved clear bag.

Seat pads can also be brought along, as long as they're 18 inches wide or smaller and don't contain pockets, zippers, or concealable areas.

Everyone will have to go through a walk-through metal detector.

Fans will be provided with a water bottle. No food is allowed.

Here's what you're not allowed to bring:

Weapons of any kind

Umbrellas

Alcohol

Glass containers

Metal containers such as thermoses, coffee tumblers, mugs, and metal sunscreen spray bottles

Video cameras

Long camera lenses

iPads

Lawn chairs

Strollers (outside parking for strollers is available on a first-come, first-served basis)

Coolers

Selfie sticks

Full-size helmets

Pets of any kind

What else do I need to know?

Parking at Dove Valley Regional Park, 7900 S. Potomac St. Rd., in Centennial, is free, but spots are limited, so attendees are encouraged to use public transit, rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft, or walk or bike if you're close enough.

Players sign autographs after practice, and there will be "Kid Zone" wristbands for anyone 5 to 15 years old. The first 30 fans with Ford key fobs also get early access at the gates and front row seats with swag.

Can I still get tickets or return mine?

The Broncos say tickets are sold out as of Monday, but ticket-holders can return tickets they have as late as 30 minutes after the start of the practice day they have tickets for, so stock might increase if people return theirs.

If you don't have tickets but want to attend, check the available stock on Ticketmaster. The tickets can't be resold, but those that are returned will be made available again on Ticketmaster by the Broncos.

CBS Colorado Sports Producer Laryss Rodriguez contributed to this story.