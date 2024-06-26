Denver Broncos release schedule for training camp this summer

There will be a lot of new faces on the Broncos roster this year, and Denver fans will get a chance to see them up close at training camp this summer. On Wednesday the team released the complete set of dates and times that the public will be able to attend training camp practices.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (83) gives high-fives to his teammates during the Denver Broncos training camp in 2023. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The first training camp practice at Broncos headquarters in Arapahoe County will be on July 26. It starts at 10 a.m.

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II signs autographs after training camp on July 28, 2023. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

After that there will be 15 more practices fans can attend through Aug. 16. That last practice will be a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers.

It's normal for the Broncos to play their first preseason game before training camp practices are over. This year the Broncos will be playing an away game in Week 1 of the preseason against the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 11. There will be three more practices after that game. Their second preseason game is against the Packers and it's at home. The final training camp practice is two days before that game at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos are in a full rebuild after an NFL offseason that included parting ways with several veterans, including quarterback Russell Wilson, safety Justin Simmons and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Training camp this year will offer fans to see young players who will have a chance at starring roles in the future on the team coached by Sean Payton.

Fans who wish to attend a training camp practice can do so for free, but tickets are required for entry. Fans can buy tickets on Ticketmaster.com starting on Thursday morning. Get more information about that at denverbroncos.com.

The full schedule for practices is as follows:

July 26, 10 a.m.

July 27, 10 a.m.

July 29, 10 a.m.

July 30, 10 a.m.

July 31, 10 a.m.

Aug. 1, 10 a.m.

Aug. 2, 10 a.m.

Aug. 3, 10 a.m.

Aug. 5, 10 a.m.

Aug. 6, 10 a.m.

Aug. 7, 10 a.m.

Aug. 8, 10 a.m.

Aug. 9, 12 p.m.

Aug. 14, 10 a.m.

Aug. 15, 10 a.m.

Aug. 16, 10 a.m.

