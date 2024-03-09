Denver Broncos trading wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to Cleveland Browns

The Denver Broncos are trading wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns.

In exchange, the Broncos will receive a fifth- and sixth-round pick in the upcoming 2024 draft.

The trade won't become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday.

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High on December 31, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Perry Knotts / Getty Images

Jeudy was the number 15 overall pick in the 2020 draft. He played in 57 games for the Broncos over the past four years recording 211 receptions and 11 touchdowns. His best season came in 2022 when he had 67 receptions for 972 yards and 6 touchdowns.

In 2023 Jeudy recorded 54 receptions for 758 yards and 2 touchdowns.