Denver Broncos ownership buys minority stake in Colorado Rockies

The Penner Sports Group, part of the ownership of the Denver Broncos, has purchased a minority stake in the Colorado Rockies. According to the baseball team, the purchase has already been formally approved by Major League Baseball.

The Penner Sports Group is comprised of the family entity of Greg and Carrie Penner, who are among the owners of the Denver Broncos. That sports group has purchased a nearly 40% stake in the MLB team.

DENVER, CO - APRIL 2: Grounds crew workers mow the infield the day day before the Colorado Rockies' season home-opener on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at Coors Field in Denver, Colo. Timothy Hurst/The Denver Post/Getty Images

According to the Rockies, the Monfort family remains the Rockies' majority owners with Dick Monfort as chairman & CEO, Charlie Monfort as owner/general partner and Walker Monfort as the Club's president.

"Speaking personally, on behalf of Charlie and our family, our other partners and the organization, we're excited to welcome Greg and Carrie Penner into the Colorado Rockies ownership group," said Dick Monfort in a statement. "I've had the pleasure to build a strong relationship with Greg and Carrie over the past few years. For many reasons, including their recent success with the Broncos, we know we are gaining much more than just financial support in this partnership with Penner Sports Group."

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 29: Owners Carrie Walton Penner and Greg Penner of the Denver Broncos walk on the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High on September 29, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

"We are excited to expand our commitment to the Denver sports community through a minority partnership with the Colorado Rockies. This investment from Penner Sports Group reflects our deep appreciation for what the Rockies mean to this region, the passion of their fans and our confidence in the future of the franchise," said Greg and Carrie Penner in a statement. "While our focus remains firmly on the Broncos, we look forward to being supportive, long-term partners of the Rockies and Major League Baseball."

NFL owners approved the Walton-Penner group's $4.65 billion purchase of the team in August 2022. The Walton-Penner group entered a sale agreement with the Pat Bowlen Trust two months before the final approval, and after the league's finance committee unanimously approved the sale.

The Walton-Penner group is comprised of Rob Walton, son of Walmart founder Sam Walton, Carrie Walton-Penner and her husband Greg Penner, current chair of the Walmart board, Melody Hobson, co-CEO of Ariel Investments and board chair of Starbucks Corporation, as well as former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton.

The Rockies played this year's home opener at Coors Field against the Phillies on April 3.

The Rockies played their inaugural home opener at Mile High Stadium to record crowds of more than 80,000 fans against Montreal on April 9, 1993. The team moved to Coors Field two seasons later in 1995.

6 May 1995: General view of Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. Jonathan Daniel /Allsport/ Getty Images

Colorado Rockies General Manager Bill Schmidt stepped down last fall after one of the worst seasons in major league history. The Rockies finished 43-119 last season, narrowly avoiding the distinction of being the worst team since baseball adopted a 162-game schedule in 1961. The mark still belongs to the 2024 Chicago White Sox (41-121).