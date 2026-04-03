Colorado Rockies lose, downtown businesses win Opening Day 2026

Sidewalks were packed, and streets were buzzing Friday, as thousands of fans flooded downtown Denver for Colorado Rockies Opening Day — an unofficial holiday in the Mile High City. It's a day businesses in and around the Ballpark District benefit from, Rockies win or lose.

CBS

From McGregor Square to bars and restaurants, the energy was unmistakable: Baseball is back.

For many, the day is about more than baseball. It's a tradition rooted in loyalty, no matter the team's record.

"I've been coming here since basically when they opened," Rockies fan Jill McQuarrison told CBS Colorado. "I've been here in blizzards, in sun, in freezing cold. I brought my jacket, my parka. We're just tough here. We love our sports."

Even with low expectations this season, fans say they're still all in.

"We're trying," Jill laughed. "I just hope we're not dead last."

For others, Opening Day is as much about the atmosphere as it is the outcome, and maybe even a reason to skip out on responsibilities.

In a post on X, Gov. Jared Polis shared a mock "excused absence" note for anyone attending the game, telling fans to consider themselves "officially covered."

Sharing this in case you’ve got Opening Day plans — consider yourself officially covered. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/960TnAeR30 — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) April 3, 2026

"This is just the biggest hooky day, the biggest excuse day to go and just enjoy it," said Rockies fan Ben Gallegos of Denver Foos. "It's kind of the kickoff to spring and summer for a lot of folks. Opening Day is very special. It brings everybody out."

Gallegos says, even when the Rockies struggle, the fan base shows up. That has a ripple effect beyond the ballpark.

"It says a lot about our dedication to our community really," Gallegos said. "Sports, they really drive the economy. On an Opening Day, a sold out Opening Day, it's bringing business downtown to a lot of businesses that have been struggling."

For many businesses downtown, Opening Day marks the start of their busiest stretch of the year, driven by the steady flow of fans heading to and from the ballpark.

Krave It Pizza & Sandwich Joint, a New York-style spot that opened just months ago near 22nd and Blake, is experiencing its first Rockies season.

"Mom and pop shops need all the support they can get," owner Harry Ghotra told CBS Colorado. "Rockies bring life back to the town. It's usually not too busy without the season. We kind of rely on it over here."

Ghotra says the support from fans so far has been overwhelming.

"Denver showed us a lot of love. We're just happy to be here. It's been an amazing experience," Ghotra said.

Even if the Rockies aren't expected to contend this season, fans say that doesn't change their mindset.

"We go hard no matter what! First or last, win or tie," Gallegos said. "It's Mile High 'till we die!"

The Rockies lost their opening day game 10-1 to the visiting Philadelphia Phillies.