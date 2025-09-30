Denver Broncos Orange Zone fan one of most faithful at 108 years old

This week's Orange Zone super fan Bettye Garrett has been a fan since her first Broncos game in 1970

This week's Orange Zone super fan Bettye Garrett has been a fan since her first Broncos game in 1970

This week's Orange Zone super fan Bettye Garrett has been a fan since her first Broncos game in 1970

Bettye Garrett has been a Denver Broncos fan since the beginning. And that's a lot of commitment, considering that she celebrated her 108th birthday this year.

Bettye Garrett CBS

Reaching 108 years old is so special that her celebration had to be special. That meant a trip to Broncos Training Camp to mark the occasion.

"I had a ball. The minute I got out of the car, there was a whole line of people all saying, 'Happy Birthday!'" said Garrett.

At training camp, player after player shook her hand and signed her football, including her favorite player, Peyton Manning.

"Yeah, he shook my hand and the mascot kinda gave me a smooch," said Garrett. "When I got home, I was sore from having smiled so much!"

Garrett has been a Broncos fan since she went to her first game in 1970.

When CBS Colorado's Michelle Griego asked her, "What was that first game like that you went to in the 70s?" Garrett responded, "I have no idea!" as she laughed. "I'm quite sure the tickets were only $7.50."

Bettye Garrett meets Miles the Broncos mascot at training camp. Denver Broncos

Garrett's husband played football for the University of Colorado, so when the Broncos joined the NFL in 1970, the couple became instant fans.

"When we went to the games a couple times, actually, we took sleeping bags when it was so cold," said Garrett. "But I had a block of wood like that size that I would put my feet on. My feet never got cold."

Even in the cold, she said they rarely missed games. After her husband died in 1980, Garrett continued to go to the games with her four sons.

The last game she attended was five years ago, when she was 103 years old. She said her favorite games are always against division rivals.

When Griego asked her what she thought of the Raiders, Garrett replied, "Not much." And the Chiefs? "Oh, bless..."

Garrett still dresses up for every game and watches on the big screen at her assisted living center.

"Last year, there was one game I completely forgot. I've never done that before and I'll never do it again," said Garrett.

CBS Colorado's Michelle Griego with Orange Zone superfan Bettye Garrett. CBS

Never missing a Broncos game and staying active may be her secret to longevity, "I've had a lot of fun in my life and I've always liked sports."