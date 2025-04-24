Denver Broncos select Jahdae Barron in first round of NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos selected Jahdae Barron in first round of NFL Draft. He was the No. 20 pick.
He's a cornerback who was a star for the Texas Longhorns in college, and he should provide a boost to an already stellar defensive secondary.
"I'm going to learn from the vets," Barron said in a conference call with reporters on Thursday night.
"I can't wait to learn from Pat Surtain ll. I can't wait to learn from Coach Joseph," he said, referring to the Broncos star cornerback and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.