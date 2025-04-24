Denver Broncos select Jahdae Barron in first round of NFL Draft

Travis Hunter gets drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Denver Broncos selected Jahdae Barron in first round of NFL Draft. He was the No. 20 pick.

Defensive back Jahdae Barron of the Texas Longhorns poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 1. Todd Rosenberg / Getty Images

He's a cornerback who was a star for the Texas Longhorns in college, and he should provide a boost to an already stellar defensive secondary.

"I'm going to learn from the vets," Barron said in a conference call with reporters on Thursday night.

"I can't wait to learn from Pat Surtain ll. I can't wait to learn from Coach Joseph," he said, referring to the Broncos star cornerback and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.