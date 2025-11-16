Denver Broncos fans make home away from home, in Houston

We know that Broncos fans travel well. Go to most away games and you'll see Broncos Country well represented. In this week's edition of "The Orange Zone," we visit a fan group more than a thousand miles away to experience fans making a home away from home.

On a sunny Sunday in early November, the parking lot was filled with Broncos fans. Tents shielded fans from the southwest sun, and the smell of green chile filled the air. But this wasn't the south end of Mile High. This was in the parking lot of NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Broncos Country, showing up.

"You almost think it's Mile High over here," said Jim Malocsay, organizer of the Houston chapter of the Denver Broncos Fan Group. "It's amazing. We've got food, DJs, the whole nine yards. You wouldn't know it, that you're not in Mile High."

Malocsay grew up in Denver, of course.

"I grew up there, was born there, raised there, and I moved to Texas in '99 for work and I've been here ever since," he said.

And being amongst those like him makes this group special, he says.

"We have that Colorado connection in common. So, we're the only people who know what green chile is, John Elway, it's pretty easy to see if they're legit from Colorado," said Malocsay.

The Houston chapter of the Denver Broncos fan group is one of about 35 official groups that are recognized by the team. Broncos fan groups reach from California to Maine and in between, to even as far as Australia and Thailand.

It's grown significantly over the years.

"We started in 2013 with eight people in Houston, wanting to watch the Broncos," he said. "From that point forward, we've grown to about 1,500-plus in our group. And we've managed to meet everyone in our group."

When the team is in town, like they were on November 2nd, the group tailgates, of course. But when they're not, they meet up at Hugh O'Connor's Irish Pub in Houston.

"We forget everything else that's going on in the world, and for three hours we're watching Broncos football," said Malocssay.

It doesn't get any better than that.