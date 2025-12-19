Denver Broncos fan videos go viral while inspiring kids to pursue dreams

To say that David Solano is passionate would be an understatement. His videos right now are going viral on TikTok and Instagram.

"Do you Bo-lieve?!?" he said in one video posted on Dec. 14, after the Denver Broncos defeated the Green Bay Packers.

David Solano David Solano

"11 in a row! We've got nothing but love for you. Let's go, Broncos!" Solano continued. He also threw slices of cheese at the camera in that video.

Solano has actually been posting these videos for the past years, he said. But it wasn't until he posted a video on TikTok, after the Broncos defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, when people really took notice. He calls his videos "victory laps."

"I think I put the Eagles' victory lap on TikTok. And all of a sudden my phone just started blowing up, and I was like, what the heck," said Solano.

Solano was born with a condition called Arthrogryposis, which affects his muscles and joints. He lost the ability to walk about eight years ago, he said. He was gifted with a tricycle called a Rifton bike to help him be mobile and to help build his leg muscles. But as these videos prove, you can also have fun with it too.

"So I said, 'Why don't I get a bike and just do a victory lap around my block and it'll be kind of funny.' And I did, and I put it on my Facebook, and my family and friends were laughing at me," said Solano.

Solano was born and raised in the Denver area.

David Solano CBS

"My Grandma lived down the block from Mile High Stadium. I remember before they knocked it down, we went and snuck in there. And we didn't have cell phones at the time, but we just went in there and just sat there," he said.

His family moved to the Phoenix area around 1986-1987. Solano remembers that day in Broncos terms.

"I moved away after "the drive" and before "the fumble", he said.

But he never lost his passion for the Broncos. During that time, he gained another passion, helping the kids within his neighborhood.

"If you can put positivity in kids, they're going to be positive role models in the future," he said.

About eight years ago, Solano decided to open up a gym for kids to stay off the streets in the neighborhood. Soon after he also started a non-profit called 'Solanos No Limit Hoops,' where he gives kids the opportunity to compete and play basketball.

"And mostly, the kids don't know the word Arthrogryposis. They just know me as a man, David Solano. And that's the key to overcoming a disability, I believe," said Solano.

He said he uses his videos and his non-profit to reach out to kids who don't have much or who need role models.

"I want them to be like, that's what dads can do too. Dads don't just take off. Dads are in the building. Dads can be the caretaker, just as much as a Mom," said Solano. "We're teaching kids that no matter how hard you work, no matter the color of your skin, no matter your upbringing or what corner you live on, you can go anywhere you want, as long as you put that work in.

He credits his parent for teaching him how to persevere.

David Solano David Solano

"But when I was little, they told me, 'There are three things you need to know about it, David, when you have a disability. It doesn't get worse in life, it doesn't shorten your life span, and you control your own story,'" said Solano.

As for his love for the Broncos, it goes back years.

"I've been a Broncos fan since Randy Gradishar was my favorite player. Sammy Winder, John Elway, of course. I liked a running back named Steve Sewell back in the day," he said.

When he reminisces, he remembers the energy of the crowd at Mile High. And while his videos bring smiles to millions, it's that energy he wants people to see.

"I have never missed a Broncos game in my life. I've never missed a game," he said. "I love my Broncos. I love them more than the Pepsi I drink every day."