Denver Broncos cornerback Faion Hicks arrested in Florida

Denver Broncos cornerback Faion Hicks was arrested in Florida over the weekend on several charges.

Hicks did not stop at a stop sign in Hallandale Beach, Florida, on Saturday evening. A Hallandale Beach Police officer saw Hicks fail to stop, and pulled him over.

A probable cause statement obtained by CBS News Colorado shows that during the stop, the officer could clearly smell marijuana in the car. Hicks was driving, and two other people were also in the car.

When asked the last time he had smoked, Hicks replied "there's no weed in the car." When asked again, Hicks said he last smoked "a few days ago."

When the officer looked at Hicks' license, it had expired.

the officer the searched Hicks for marijuana, and found none. The officer did find a unloaded handgun under the driver's seat. A magazine with live rounds was found in the center console. The officer found marijuana hidden in the driver door pocked, on the rear floorboard, and passenger seat pocket.

Hicks was then read his rights and did not speak further with officers. He asked for a lawyer. Hicks did not have a license to carry a concealed weapon. He is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, running a stop sign, and driving a vehicle with an license expired by more than 6 months.