Broncos add depth to secondary with sixth round selection

With the 183rd pick in the NFL Draft, the Broncos select JL Skinner, a defensive back out of Boise State.

"I'm very excited to get up to Denver. I'm really blessed to be in this position," Skinner said.

In his senior season, Skinner was named All-Mountain West First Team. He started all 12 games and recorded 65 tackles (including 36 solo) and led the team with four interceptions and five pass breakups.

Skinner is 6 foot 4 inches, 209 pounds and brings intelligence along with physicality.

"I want to be able to consistently cover those smaller slot guys. My strengths are being very versatile, very physical. I'm somebody that knows the game very well and use that to my advantage. I'm a very smart player," Skinner said.

Skinner was projected to go higher in the draft but suffered a torn pec two days before the NFL Combine and believes that led to him falling into the sixth round.

He said the injury was a fluke accident that happened while he was warming up for the bench press. He is ahead of schedule in his recovery and said he is about one month out from returning to full action.

Skinner has taken the injury in stride and doesn't look at it as a negative that it may have affected his draft stock.

"I really consider it a drop. I consider it me being placed in the correct hands. The Denver Broncos are the correct hands for me. I'm excited," he said.

The Broncos have one pick remaining in the NFL Draft.