Small nonprofit gets big help from Denver Broncos' Garett Bolles with fire mitigation: "I'm a protector"

On the pine-rich land in Elizabeth, where beetle-kill has run rampant, fire mitigation is critical. That's why dozens of volunteers stepped in to help a small Colorado non-profit ranch in a big way.

"We're going to start thinning out the dead trees, removing some of the overgrowth in the canopy," explained Drew Hanna of Team Rubicon. "The idea being that if a fire were to impact this area in the future, it'll be less of a threat to the homes and structures to the folks who live out here."

Team Rubicon, a veteran-led humanitarian organization, teamed up with USAA for the days-long work at Eagle's Nest Ranch. And, to help with some of the heavy lifting, they brought in Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles, who couldn't hold back from being on the front line.

"Being an offensive lineman and being a protector, when I got this call, it was just a dream come true to come out here and protect our local communities," said Bolles.

A dream come true, he added, because of the important work the equine therapy ranch does to support veterans and first responders.

"Coming from a military family myself," Bolles said, "it plays very close to my heart."

With a lot of heart and sweat, hundreds of trees on the ranch's 40 acres were trimmed, chopped, and cleared. Then, the branches and logs were loaded into a woodchipper to make mulch that will be used to fill a family park on the ranch. For the ministry ranch's founder, it was an emotional process to witness.

"It's pretty amazing for a little non-profit to have everybody converge and do all the tree work," said Suzy Stanfill, founder and executive director of Eagle's Nest Ranch.

It's especially meaningful, she added, knowing the fire mitigation work will help protect a place dedicated to those who protect us.

"We're here to provide life support for our nation's heroes," Stanfill said.

One of those heroes is U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jamie Minner. He started coming to Eagle's Nest Ranch in February, seeking support, as well as a place to volunteer.

"Having friends in the military who committed suicide, it was important for me to get connected to an organization that catered to veterans and first responders," he said.

And through the ranch and its horses, Minner has found healing.

"The connection that humans and horses can have, and the emotions they feel from the human, is special," he said, adding it was special seeing so many volunteers helping to protect the property. "This is a lot of work, and it's nice to see an organization support the effort to do it."

And it's all special thanks to a protector of quarterbacks.

"That's what I do on a regular basis," said Bolles. "I'm a protector; it's one of my favorite things to do. It's what I was born to do."

"It means a lot that you would take the time to come out here," Stanfill said to Bolles.

"I wouldn't miss it in a heartbeat," he replied.

Eagle's Nest Ranch was founded in 2014. Its faith-based programming supports veterans and first responders as well as their families. Stanfill said any veteran, firefighter, police officer, or other first responder in need of support is welcome to find healing at the ranch. For more information, including how to volunteer, visit www.eaglesnestranch.org.