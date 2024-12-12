Offensive lineman Garett Bolles signs contract extension with Denver Broncos

Offensive lineman Garett Bolles has signed a contract extension with Denver Broncos, the team announced on Thursday.

Garett Bolles of the Denver Broncos celebrates after beating the Las Vegas Raiders 29-19 at Allegiant Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ian Maule / Getty Images

The left tackle's extension will be for four years.

Bolles was drafted by the Broncos in 2017 and is in his eighth year with the team. In October he appeared on Xfinity Monday Live and CBS Colorado Sports lead anchor Romi Bean called him a "fan favorite, a true staple and a face of the franchise."

He said on the show that he's excited to see what the "team does down the stretch" this season. He said being one of the oldest players on the team, he said fielded tons of questions from the younger players.

"I used to be that young guy that would ask questions, so I'm just passing down the (advice) from Derek Wolfe and Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware and Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr. and all those guys that were my guys. Demarius (Thomas) and Emmanuel (Sanders). All those guys that I loved so much, that played a special part in my life," he said, referring to his former Broncos teammates. "I just pass along what they've taught me."

Bolles is enjoying another stellar season. He started all 13 games this season and allowed only one sack.