Denver's Broadway Halloween Parade secures major sponsor, expands route

Organizers of the popular Broadway Halloween Parade say it's been difficult to find funding in recent years, but this time they secured a major sponsor that will help sustain the beloved community event for the next decade.

The seventh annual Broadway Halloween Parade hosted by the Broadway Merchants Association and Lucky District 7 Council office took over South Broadway in Denver, Colorado on Saturday, October 19, 2024. Local businesses, organizations and community members filled the street with themed floats and costumed marchers. Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post/Getty Images

The 9th annual Broadway Halloween Parade is hosted by the Broadway Merchants Association and City Council Lucky District 7, and has been a Denver tradition since 2016. It features dozens of spooky floats, bands, marchers and, of course, candy.

Organizers say this year's parade will feature more than 80 floats, the most in its history, stretching from Fifth Avenue to Alameda along Broadway.

The Campos Foundation signed a 10-year deal as the parade's presenting sponsor this year to help keep the community tradition alive.

"It seems like a lot of money, but there's just so much behind the scenes that has to happen to make it work, especially on a busy road right in the city," one organizer said, noting that the event costs nearly $100,000 to put on.

Funding for this year's parade also came from smaller sponsors and a neighborhood bar crawl fundraiser.

Armon Laleh, owner of Outsider Tattoos, gets his float ready for Broadway Halloween Parade CBS

Business owners like Armon Laleh, owner of Outsider Tattoos, spent the morning preparing their floats showcasing cultural pride and creativity. The float is decked out in marigolds, papel picado and skeletons for Día de los Muertos.

"We just take pride in our culture, and we figured we could show it here," Laleh said.

Caitlin Braun, who is part of the parade committee, said this year's float count is the highest ever.

"There are the most floats that we've ever had this year. Usually, we just do 70, which is super exciting," Braun said.

Organizers say the parade remains free and family-friendly, with no alcohol or cannabis sponsors. Families are encouraged to bring candy buckets and arrive early to secure parking and enjoy the festivities.

Numerous boxes of candy set aside to be thrown during the Broadway Halloween Parade CBS

"Lots of candy, lots of treats — every float is loaded up," organizers said. "We just want everyone to have fun and stay safe, especially the little ones near the barricades."

The Broadway Halloween Parade begins at 6 p.m. Saturday and runs until about 9 p.m. Viewing areas are available along the entire route on both the East and West sides of Broadway.

Parking is limited, and event organizers encourage guests to take public transportation. Rail lines C, D, E, F, and H all stop at the Alameda Light Rail station. As well, 0, 0L, 1, 3, 52, and P all serve the parade area.