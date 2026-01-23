Denver bar owner receives prison sentence for multiple sexual assaults

A Denver man will serve 11 years in prison for sexually assaulting three women at two bars he owned.

Jay Bianchi was arrested in April 2024 after the Denver Police Department began investigating several reports of sexual assaults that took place between 2020 and 2024. He was convicted on three counts of sexual assault and two counts of unlawful sexual contact in November.

Denver Police Department

Bianchi faced a sentence of 2-12 years to life. On Friday, the judge sentenced him to 11 years in prison.

"As a Denver jury found, Jay Bianchi was a serial sexual predator – over several years, he sexually assaulted women who were physically incapable of defending themselves. As a result of today's sentence, Bianchi is paying the price for his terrible actions and we hope that his victims can draw comfort from that fact," said Denver District Attorney John Walsh.