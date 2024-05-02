Denver police seek additional victims after man accused of sexual assault

The Denver Police Department is seeking additional victims after a man was taken into custody for his connection to several reported sexual assault incidents.

55-year-old Jay Bianchi was arrested on April 16 and has been charged with six felony counts which include two counts of sexual assault – no consent, two counts of sexual assault – victim incapable, and two counts of sexual assault – victim helpless along with three misdemeanor counts of unlawful sexual contact.

Denver Police Department

The investigation is still ongoing with authorities announcing that investigators received information that indicates there may have been additional incidents involving Bianchi and other victims that have not been reported.

DPD encourages anyone with additional information or have been victims of Bianchi to contact the Denver Police Sex Crimes Unit at 720-913-6040.