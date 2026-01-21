Mother of 2-year-old who died in Denver arrested on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death

The mother of a 2-year-old girl who died in Denver over the weekend has been arrested and now faces charges of child abuse resulting in death. Her arrest comes days after a man identified in court records as her boyfriend was arrested on the same charge, as well as first-degree murder.

Nicholas Stout — also spelled Nicolas in some court records — was arrested by Denver police on Sunday, after Denver police say they responded to a call about an unresponsive child at a home in the 100 block of North Vrain Street.

Nicholas Stout Denver Police Department

CPR was attempted on the child, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stout, 38, was denied bail by a Denver judge on Tuesday. Late Tuesday night, DPD said officers arrested the baby's mother, 38-year-old Melissa Wayne.

A request for an arrest report for Wayne was pending on Wednesday morning, but an arrest report for Stout says that Wayne and multiple other people living in the home heard Stout shouting at the girl and slapping noises.

Melissa Wayne Denver Police Department

Wayne said she saw Stout hit the girl at least twice the previous day, which he denied in interviews with investigators. He did admit to "spanking" her once months earlier, however.

Others in the home described Stout as "Short fused," "hot headed," "unhinged," "unpredictable," "goes off the wall," and "very aggressive."

One detective reported that the girl had bruising in different stages, "all over her body," including multiple bruises on her head and back.

Wayne is due in court on Wednesday.