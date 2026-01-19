Denver man facing murder, child abuse charge in death of 2-year-old

A 2-year-old died at a home in west Denver Sunday night and now a man is in custody, facing multiple charges related to that child's death.

Denver police say they responded to a home in the 100 block of South Vrain Street in the West Barnum neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. after receiving a call about an unresponsive 2-year-old. The child was pronounced dead at the scene and officers took 38-year-old Nicholas Stout into custody.

He was being held for investigation of first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death, DPD said.

The 2-year-old was not identified and a DPD spokesperson said they didn't know if the child and Stout were related.

A court case had not yet been entered in state records, so it wasn't immediately clear if Stout has retained or been assigned an attorney or when his next court date is.