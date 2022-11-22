Denver audit shows DIA oversight issues with concessions, contracts

A City of Denver audit shows Denver International Airport isn't adequately overseeing its concessions and contracts. Denver Auditor Timothy O'Brien found that Etai's Cafe has been self-reporting its revenue and calculating its own rent without independent review.

The audit also found that the airport allowed the cafe to sign off on its own annual financial statements.

The audit team does recommend that DIA require concession owners to use an independent certified public accountant to hold them accountable.

DIA officials disagree with the recommendation.