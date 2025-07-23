Denver area police investigating fatal triple shooting at apartment complex

Two people were injured and a third has died after a shooting at an apartment complex in the Denver metro area. Now, police are asking the public for more information.

The Lakewood Police Department received multiple reports of gunfire from the Winddrift Apartments on S. Reed Street around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers arrived to find a man dead in the parking lot and another man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both injured victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.

CBS

Officers were called to the same apartment earlier that evening due to a reported disturbance. Authorities said the people who caused it had left the apartment by the time they arrived, and witnesses told the officers there was a party involving family members.

Police believe there were multiple shooters involved and reported gunshot damage inside and outside of the apartment. They're asking the public for help in the investigation and encourage anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at (303) 980-7300.