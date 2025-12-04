Woman nearly strikes patrol car in Denver metro area, faces DUI and child abuse charges, police say

A woman is facing numerous charges after police in the Denver metro area say she nearly struck a patrol car while driving under the influence with an infant in the backseat.

According to the Commerce City Police Department, the woman was driving to pick up a second child from school while she was drunk and high on marijuana. The department said she was driving 92 miles per hour when she nearly struck a patrol vehicle on Highway 2 earlier this week.

Officers discovered her license had been revoked due to previous DUI charges, and she was a "habitual traffic offender."

Authorities impounded her vehicle. She is facing multiple charges in connection with the newest case, including driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of drugs, aggravated driving with a revoked license, child abuse, reckless driving and speeding 40 or more over the limit.