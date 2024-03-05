Denver Animal Shelter sees highest intake of animals in 10 years, 92% increase in owner surrenders

The Denver Animal Shelter took in more than 7,400 animals, including cats and dogs last year. That's the highest intake in 10 ten years. It also means other numbers like adoptions, euthanizations and owner surrenders are up, too.

Melanie Sobel, the director at Denver Animal Shelter, said there has been a 92% increase in owner surrenders since 2019. She added that it's a trend that's being felt nationwide as well, as more and more animals keep showing up at the shelter's doors in record numbers.

"We're getting much more owner surrenders than we normally do," said Sobel. "It's a reverse from the trend of the last 30, 40 years in animal welfare where we progressed."

The shelter is the only open admission, full-service shelter in the Denver metro area. Sobel said that means they accept all animals at the shelter and don't turn any of them away.

Since 2019, there's also been a 30% increase in the number of dogs and cats arriving at Denver Animal Shelter. Euthanizations are also at a 10-year high, with more than 1,200 animals euthanized last year.

Sobel added that the shelter only puts animals down who are a threat to public safety, humans or other animals. She said that the shelter does not euthanize animals for time and space reasons.

However, because of the higher intake, the kennels inside are also full. So much so that staff are doubling up and putting dividers in kennels that usually house one dog so two dogs can fit instead.

"In the past, we've been so successful in this field by preventing or alleviating overpopulation by people spaying and neutering their animals. The pandemic put us in somewhat of a halt to that, because a lot of veterinary clinics closed down, low cost spay-neuter clinics closed down, so we're seeing more puppies and kittens coming in," said Sobel.

Sobel mentioned there are a few reasons behind the trends and numbers.

"There's inflationary costs for pet care and for veterinary care, pet supplies, food, there's housing instability in our community, so people are finding it harder to find residences that allow animals particularly large dogs," said Sobel.

Sobel added that as owners got animals during the pandemic, animals were not being socialized and trained properly, therefore many animals have been owner-surrendered. There are also fewer veterinary professionals and care being offered, so it's harder to get an appointment with a vet nowadays.

Now, the shelter is focused on preventing animals from coming into the shelter system in the first place.

"We're dealing with it and trying to we have adoption specials every month. We're trying to get the word out. We also have our community outreach team, which is aggressively going out into the community and trying to give people resources so that they can retain their animals," said Sobel.

Sobel encourages owners to get their animals spayed or neutered to prevent overpopulation. She also encourages people to volunteer at the shelter when they can.

Last year, adoptions also hit a 10-year-high, as more than 3,300 animals, including cats and dogs, found a new home.