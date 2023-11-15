Denver uses American Rescue Plan funds for Park Hill Innovation Hub to help small businesses

The City of Denver is using money from the American Rescue Plan to fund an innovation hub and help small businesses succeed. The Park Hill Innovation Hub celebrated its grand opening on Wednesday.

The Park Hill Innovation Hub is located inside Saltbox Denver at 4800 Dahlia Street and offers several free services. Those services include a free conference room, free Wi-Fi or free one-on-one business advisory sessions. The hub is designed to cater to underrepresented entrepreneurs, including aspiring, women and minorities.

The goal is to break through barriers these same minority groups often face by offering a wealth of free advisory sessions, technical assistance, networking and peer-to-peer mentoring.

"I'm really excited to see and access space as an entrepreneur, to have more resources and connections to printing and other entrepreneurs, technical assistance and just be in a space that I know is made for me," said small business owner Charlyn Moss. "I approach it in two ways: one way as a founder and one way as a fellow community organization and economic development organization that is super interested in pipelining folks to this space."

The innovation hub is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those interested in reserving a space or meeting with a business advisor can reserve it online in advance.