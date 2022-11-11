Watch CBS News
Amber Alert out of Denver canceled, infant found safe, father arrested

A child has been found safe on Friday, and his father was arrested after the infant was under an Amber Alert out of Denver this week. 

Denver Police Department tweeted a tip out of Wyoming allowed police to find both the child and his father, Anwar Rhoades, 39, who was arrested. Police were working on Friday morning to reunite the baby with his mother. 

An Amber Alert was issued in Colorado Wednesday in response to a missing infant case out of Denver. The child had last been seen with his father, Rhoades, in Denver late Wednesday morning before he was found safe on Friday. 

anwar-rhoades-denver-police.jpg
Anwar Rhoades is wanted in the disappearance of his infant son, for whom an Amber Alert was issued on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 9. They were last seen earlier that day in Denver. Denver Police
