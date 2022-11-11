Amber Alert out of Denver canceled, infant found safe, father arrested

Amber Alert issued in Denver for infant Riott Garner last seen with his father

A child has been found safe on Friday, and his father was arrested after the infant was under an Amber Alert out of Denver this week.

Denver Police Department tweeted a tip out of Wyoming allowed police to find both the child and his father, Anwar Rhoades, 39, who was arrested. Police were working on Friday morning to reunite the baby with his mother.

UPDATE: Thanks to a tip, authorities in Wyoming in the past hour located the child safe and arrested Anwar Rhodes. We are working to reunite the infant with his mother, and appreciate the assistance of the public and news media for sharing the Amber Alert information. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 11, 2022

An Amber Alert was issued in Colorado Wednesday in response to a missing infant case out of Denver. The child had last been seen with his father, Rhoades, in Denver late Wednesday morning before he was found safe on Friday.