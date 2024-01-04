Denver activates Cold Weather Shelter plan as temperatures set to drop in Colorado

With cold weather approaching and temperatures set to drop, Denver has activated its Cold Weather Shelter plan to help get unhoused individuals inside.

The city says the Department of Housing Stability is opening the Denver Navigation Campus, the former Double Tree and New Directions, which is the former Best Western hotel.

Both will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Friday night to Monday night.

Shelters for those experiencing homelessness are filing up quickly with frigid temps and snow forecasted. CBS

The city also says buses will transfer people from St. Francis Center, 2323 Curtis St., between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday through Monday night to the Denver Navigation Campus and New Directions. After 9 p.m., individuals should be referred directly to the Denver Navigation Campus at 4040 Quebec St.

Front door shelters are also expanding capacity to the unhoused ahead of cold weather which include: Lawrence Street Community Center at 2222 Lawrence St. for individual men, Samaritan House at 2301 Lawrence St. for women, and Urban Peak at 2100 Stout St. for youth between the ages of 15 to 20.

The city advises it will "evaluate the forecast and whether to extend cold weather sheltering on Monday."

Families that are in need of shelter ahead of the cold weather should contact the Connection Center at 303-295-3366.