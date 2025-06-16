Denver reached the 90s over the weekend. Find out how often it will be that hot during the week.

Another hot day on the way with storm chances Monday afternoon

The heat is on again for Monday with a brief cool down mid-week

Temperatures hit the 90-degree mark for the first time this year over the weekend, and several more days of 90s are on the way going into this week.

Monday will continue the trend of high heat.

Temperatures across the state will be well above average, with highs in the Denver metro area reaching the low to mid-90s.

Many mountain communities are bracing for another toasty afternoon, with high temperatures in the 80s!

There is a risk for rain and storms Monday afternoon, with the threat for severe weather staying north and east of the Denver metro area.

Heading out into the Northeastern plains, the threat for severe weather grows to a Level 3 or enhanced risk.

Wind and hail are the primary threats with any storms that do strengthen this afternoon. There is also a threat of tornado development for Northeastern Colorado.

In Western Colorado, fire danger will be high Monday.

Red Flag warnings are in place from 1 PM to 8 PM Monday for most of western Colorado with dry, breezy weather expected.

By Tuesday, temperatures will slide back into the low 80s as a storm system advances in.

This storm system will bring a threat for severe weather to the Denver metro area on Tuesday, a Level 1 - Marginal Risk.

Eastern Colorado will again see a higher threat for some severe storms as that risk climbs to a Level 2 - Slight Risk.

Wednesday will be the most comfortable day of the week with very near-normal high temperatures and mild weather, but the 90s make a return by Thursday.

Going into the weekend, we are looking at the potential to see record-breaking heat as highs climb to 99 degrees.