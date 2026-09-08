Denver could be nearing its final 90-degree days of the year

After one of the hottest years on record in Denver, the end of 90-degree heat may finally be in sight. Denver has reached at least 90 degrees 64 times so far in 2026, tying 2024 and 2022 for the third-most 90-degree days in a year.

Only two years have recorded more: 2020 with 75 days and 2012 with 73.

CBS

More heat is still ahead this week. Temperatures are expected to climb back to around 90 degrees Thursday and into the lower 90s Friday at Denver International Airport.

If Denver reaches 90 degrees both days, the annual total would climb to 66, putting 2026 alone in third place for the most 90-degree days on record.

Those could also be Denver's final 90-degree days of the year.

CBS

A cooler pattern is expected to arrive this weekend, dropping temperatures back into the 80s before highs potentially fall into the 70s early next week. Of course, another 90-degree day later in September cannot completely be ruled out, but it is looking unlikely.

Denver's most 90-degree days in a year:

2020 — 75 days

2012 — 73 days

2026 — 64 days and counting

2024 — 64 days