Denver moves forward in 2028 Democratic National Convention selection process

Denver has moved forward in the running to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention, according to Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. Now the choice is down to three cities, with Denver joining Boston and Philadelphia.

"We are honored that Denver has advanced as one of the top three candidates to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention," said Johnston in a statement. "We proved what this city could do when we hosted in 2008, and we've only gotten better since."

Johnston believes the DNC could bring an economic boost of close to half a billion dollars. The DNC is scheduled for Aug. 7-10, 2028.

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Denver remained among the top three choices after the DNC decided to eliminate Atlanta and Chicago from the contenders. Chicago was the site of the 2024 convention.

DNC representatives visited all five cities earlier this year as they considered many factors in the decision-making process.

Johnston said during that visit to Denver, "They found a city that solves hard problems and takes on tough challenges, but also one that knows how to have fun, that's bound by a sense of community and civic responsibility."

The DNC is expected to make its decision by the end of the year.

Denver hosted the DNC in 2008.

Republicans have chosen Houston for the site of their 2028 convention.