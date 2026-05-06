Denver's bid to host the 2028 DNC could have massive economic impact

Denver is in the running to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention, which could have a major economic impact on the city.

Mayor Mike Johnston believes the DNC could bring an economic boost of close to half a billion dollars. For that reason, he says, both Democrats and Republicans have an interest in Denver winning the bid.

"It's like four Super Bowls in a row," Johnston said. "It's four consecutive days of prime-time national television of 50,000 or more people in the city, hosting parties, events, gatherings, and so it's a huge economic impact for us."

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, right, introduced DNC chair Ken Martin, left, during the press conference for the DNC site visit at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

City and state leaders met with a search committee to make their case to the DNC: Denver is not only ready and eager to host, but it's also the best option for the 2028 DNC.

"We have the infrastructure, convention center, Ball Arena, Denver airport in our Colorado for all its really our spirit of innovation, of welcoming communities that really stand tall above the rest," Gov. Jared Polis said.

DNC representatives are in town for a site visit, checking out Denver's hotels, bars, and restaurants, and infrastructure.

"You have 50 different state delegations, each of which are going to host a party every night," said Johnston. "You need that kind of capacity."

And of course, it takes money to put it all on. Democrats would have to raise roughly $75 to 90 million to host the DNC.

"Part of the question the convention will have is each city's ability to fundraise for the convention," said Johnston. "And so, we've built a very detailed financial plan to lay out our path to raise the resources that we would need to."

As "DNC 2028" signs filled Ball Arena, the future site of the convention if Denver wins the bid, leaders also took the opportunity to reflect on a successful 2008 event, the last time the DNC was in town.

A press conference for the DNC site visit was held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"It was one of the most magical things I've ever been a part of in Denver," Johnston said, who attended with his wife. "And so, I think there are probably 70,000 of us around the city that have some version of that memory."

Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Boston are the other cities in the running. The DNC is expected to make its decision by the end of the year.