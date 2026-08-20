DNC narrows 2028 convention finalists to Boston, Denver and Philadelphia

Washington — Boston, Denver and Philadelphia are the three finalists to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention, according to Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin.

The selection process now moves to the Democratic National Convention Committee. A DNC official stated that the process will take several months. Atlanta and Chicago were in the running earlier this year but did not make the cut. The Associated Press first reported the three finalists.

"The 2028 Democratic National Convention will be an inspiring celebration of our party's future nominee, and a critical step on Democrats' path towards retaking the White House," Martin said in a statement. "Boston, Denver, and Philadelphia all presented incredibly strong bids to host the convention, and we look forward to continuing to work with them as the DNC makes a final selection in the coming months."

The DNC began soliciting requests for proposals from interested cities in September 2025 and conducted site visits in April and May, according to a DNC official.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, in a letter obtained by CBS News Atlanta, criticized the party for not including his city on the shortlist. He said it appears the "DNC does not consider Atlanta or Georgia relevant to the past, present, and future of the Democratic Party."

The convention is scheduled to take place from Aug. 7 to 10, 2028.

The 2024 Democratic National Convention was held in Chicago.

Philadelphia last hosted the DNC in 2016, when Hillary Clinton was named the party's nominee for president. Boston hosted the convention in 2004, the year then-Sen. Barack Obama delivered the keynote address. Denver served as host in 2008, when Obama accepted the Democratic presidential nomination.