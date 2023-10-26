Dense fog moves in, should be out of Denver metro area by late Thursday morning

A dense fog advisory was in place for the Denver metro area and part of Northern Colorado on Thursday morning.

CBS

The fog was present before daybreak and drivers still had their headlights on after it got light out.

Visibility was at only about a quarter of a mile for a lot of sections of the Denver metro area. The fog advisory also applied to Greeley and part of Weld County.

After the fog breaks up, the thermometer will rise to only about 60 degrees in Denver but conditions will be sunny. The overnight low will be 32 degrees.

Friday highs will drop additional 10 degrees, warming into the mid 50s. By Saturday and Sunday temperatures will only climb into the 30s. Snow will also move in beginning Friday late day in the mountains, before moving to the Front Range by Saturday morning.