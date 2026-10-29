Dense fog could be a problem for the Friday morning commute

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for the dense morning fog forming in the Denver Metro area and across a large chunk of the eastern plains.

The combination of cool temperatures, light winds and nearly saturated air will be prime ingredients for fog to form. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in place through 10 am for visibility levels down to 1/4 mile or less through 10am.

Fog should start to thin out after 10am making way for partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 60s.