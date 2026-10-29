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Dense fog could be a problem for the Friday morning commute

By
Dave Aguilera
Dave Aguilera
First Alert Chief Meteorologist
Watch First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.
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Dave Aguilera

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Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for the dense morning fog forming in the Denver Metro area and across a large chunk of the eastern plains.

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The combination of cool temperatures, light winds and nearly saturated air will be prime ingredients for fog to form. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in place through 10 am for visibility levels down to 1/4 mile or less through 10am.

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Fog should start to thin out after 10am making way for partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 60s.

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