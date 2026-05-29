DEN Reserve security line at Denver International Airport will be discontinued next month

Officials at Denver International Airport say they will retire the DEN Reserve security line next month.

The airport says the dedicated, free security line, which is only available to people who make reservations ahead of time, is no longer needed since recent improvements to their East and West security checkpoints have brought wait times down. The airline is now seeing average security wait times "at or below 5 minutes for both lanes," according to a post on the DEN Reserve website.

People walk through the security checkpoint at Denver International Airport on November 8, 2025. Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

Reservations will continue to be accepted for DEN Reserve until June 27.

Anyone can reserve a spot in DEN Reserve if their flight is within a 14-day window. The special security line is located at West Security 2.

DEN Reserve made its debut at the airport two years ago.