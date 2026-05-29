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DEN Reserve security line at Denver International Airport will be discontinued next month

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles

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Officials at Denver International Airport say they will retire the DEN Reserve security line next month.

The airport says the dedicated, free security line, which is only available to people who make reservations ahead of time, is no longer needed since recent improvements to their East and West security checkpoints have brought wait times down. The airline is now seeing average security wait times "at or below 5 minutes for both lanes," according to a post on the DEN Reserve website.

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People walk through the security checkpoint at Denver International Airport on November 8, 2025. Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

 

Reservations will continue to be accepted for DEN Reserve until June 27.

Anyone can reserve a spot in DEN Reserve if their flight is within a 14-day window. The special security line is located at West Security 2.

DEN Reserve made its debut at the airport two years ago.

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