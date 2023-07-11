Watch CBS News
Denver International Airport extends DEN Reserve reservation system for TSA security lines

Denver International Airport is extending the popular DEN Reserve program at one of its TSA security lines. It's happening as the busy summer travel season is in full swing.

The program is a partnership with CLEAR to help passengers save time at airport security. 

It's a free service that allows all passengers to reserve a dedicated timeslot through the security checkpoint. Appointments can only be made from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. and people who secure a reservation have to report to the Bridge security area. Appointments will be open as early as three days before someone has a trip.

Reservations require air travelers to provide their flight information, appointment time and how many people are in their party.

