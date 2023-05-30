Watch CBS News
Denver International Airport debuts reservation system for TSA security line this week

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

This week Denver International Airport will be unveiling a reservation system for one of its TSA security lines. Only a limited number of slots will be available

The appointments through DEN Reserve can only be made from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. and people who secure a reservation have to report to the Bridge security area.

Appointments will be open as early as three days before someone has a trip.

Reservations require air travelers to provide their flight information, appointment time and how many people are in their party.

First published on May 30, 2023 / 2:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

