Denver International Airport debuts reservation system for TSA security line this week
This week Denver International Airport will be unveiling a reservation system for one of its TSA security lines. Only a limited number of slots will be available
The appointments through DEN Reserve can only be made from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. and people who secure a reservation have to report to the Bridge security area.
Appointments will be open as early as three days before someone has a trip.
Reservations require air travelers to provide their flight information, appointment time and how many people are in their party.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.