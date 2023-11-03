Expect big delays on Interstate 270 in northern part of Denver metro area this weekend

Drivers planning to take Interstate 270 in the northern part of Denver metro area this weekend to get where they're going might want to consider an alternate route.

CDOT

Construction crews are in the middle of a project to resurface six bridge decks -- reinforced concrete is being laid down to replace old asphalt -- and the project will require a westbound lane closure over the weekend.

The construction is going on between York Street and Vasquez Boulevard.

One lane will be closed over 60th Avenue and Brighton Boulevard through most of the weekend. The closure will be lifted by 5 p.m. on Sunday.

"If you are planning to attend one of the big sporting events in Denver during the day or evening on Saturday, CDOT urges you to plan for additional travel time," the Colorado Department of Transportation wrote in a news release.