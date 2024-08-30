Deion Sanders says NFL scouts "saw what they came to see" after big games from Colorado's Travis Hunter, Shadeur Sanders

Coach Deion Sanders said there were more than two dozen NFL scouts at the Colorado Buffaloes first game of the season, and they "saw what they came to see" on Thursday night. He shared the comment during a postgame news conference at Folsom Field.

What they saw was a complete game and then some from two-way player Travis Hunter -- recently ranked as the No. 1 best college football player by CBS Sports -- as well as quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes catches a pass behind North Dakota State Bison cornerback Jailen Duffie at Folsom Field on Thursday. Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In the 31-26 win over North Dakota State, Hunter had 3 tackles on defense from the cornerback position. On offense, he really shined with 7 catches for 198 yards and 3 touchdowns.

"Travis is so explosive. We called it. We said 'You're playing some guys that ... it's a pretty tough matchup for anybody.' But then when you're bailing and you let him catch it and face you up? That's a problem," Deion said. "He did what he does. Travis is a phenomenal player."

Hunter also showed the chemistry he has developed Shedeur, Deion's son, who threw for 438 yards and four touchdowns.

"They've got their own little thing going on," Deion said. "I ain't mad at it cuz it works."

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in action during the college football game between the North Dakota State Bison and the Colorado Buffaloes on Aug. 29, 2024 at Folsom Field in Boulder. Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Deion praised Shedeur's accuracy at one point during his postgame comments, but he also said he knows Hunter is most likely coming down with the ball if it's thrown in his direction, regardless of whether he's guarded.

"There ain't no 50-50 ball with Travis. If the ball is up close, it's his ball. He's that kind of athlete," Deion said.

While he racked up big yardage through the air, Shedeur also took some big hits against the Bison.

"You never want to see your son get hit, let alone your quarterback," Deion joked. "But no, the line played a good game. We gotta give them some love. (Shedeur) got sacked one time, dropped back, what was it -- 34 times? I'm good with that."

Sanders, Hunter, Sanders and the rest of Buffaloes are now looking to their next game -- on Sept 7 against Nebraska in Lincoln.