Colorado Education Commissioner will not sign anti-DEI demand

Colorado Education Commissioner Susana Cordova says she will not sign the Trump administration's demand that public schools not use diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, programs to advantage one race over another.

Susana Cordova CBS

Cordova says Colorado is in full compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin.

Cordova says this latest demand by the federal government, a request for certification sent by the U.S. Department of Education on April 3, lacked clarity on what actions were prohibited. She said that Colorado has already signed its assurance of compliance with Title VI, and that this new demand lacked the force of law. Although not required, Cordova said she would sign the most recent civil rights assurances approved by the Office of Management and Budget, "So that my name stands behind this commitment."

The Trump administration says states not in compliance with Title VI will lose federal funding for public schools. Colorado received roughly $800 million in federal funding for schools this year.

In a letter sent to Colorado's 179 school districts, Cordova said, "I … do not feel comfortable signing a certification that lacks definitions and clarity around what is or is not prohibited. This is particularly true when those certifications come with the potential consequence of loss of federal funds. For those same reasons, I cannot and will not ask you to sign the April 3 certification." And she added, "I recognize how critical federal funding is for creating the conditions every child needs to learn, grow, and thrive. Please know that I am committed to advocating for and protecting these vital resources."

During the state board of education meeting on Thursday, Board Member Steve Durham, a Republican from Colorado Springs said, "There can be significant debate or disagreement about what DEI actually is, but there is plenty of evidence of its misuse, and its misuse to discriminate."

Several other states have already said they will not comply with the order.