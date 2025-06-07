Decomposing body found in alley, Colorado police investigate "suspicious death"

Police in the Denver metro area are investigating what they called a "suspicious death" after a body was discovered in an alley.

According to Lakewood police, they were contacted around 5 p.m. Friday when someone discovered the body in an alleyway in the 9600 block of W. Colfax Ave. Authorities said the body was in advanced stages of decomposition and could not be identified, but they believe the person was an adult.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is scheduled to conduct an autopsy tomorrow to determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.