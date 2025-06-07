Watch CBS News
Local News

Decomposing body found in alley, Colorado police investigate "suspicious death"

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Police in the Denver metro area are investigating what they called a "suspicious death" after a body was discovered in an alley.

According to Lakewood police, they were contacted around 5 p.m. Friday when someone discovered the body in an alleyway in the 9600 block of W. Colfax Ave. Authorities said the body was in advanced stages of decomposition and could not be identified, but they believe the person was an adult.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is scheduled to conduct an autopsy tomorrow to determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.