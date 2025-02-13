Decision expected on King Soopers' restraining order request amid Colorado workers' strike

Things were tense in a Denver courtroom Thursday afternoon after a judge dismissed some of King Soopers' claims leveled against striking workers.

The grocery giant filed a lawsuit in Denver District Court, seeking a restraining order against United Food & Commercial Workers Local 7, the union representing striking workers across Colorado.

In the courtroom, King Soopers' attorneys said striking workers were engaged in "unlawful" activity and used "violence," accusing them of intimidating customers -- including when one worker allegedly wore a clown mask -- blocking crosswalks, delaying deliveries, blocking handicapped spots, and one instance of alleged physical violence.

King Soopers employee Mia Wilcots warms her hands as she and others walk the picket line outside the store where they works, at 5301 W 38th Ave., on January 19, 2022 in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

They went on to say that propane tanks, tents, and other personal belongings issues created safety issues for those in the area.

The company made similar claims in public statements earlier this week but fleshed those claims out in the courtroom, where cameras were not allowed. The union previously called the lawsuit "frivolous."

The judge dismissed some alleged customer complaints about accusations of racist and sexist language as "hearsay."

The union's attorneys said that while there might have been one instance of violence, the union itself and the rest of the striking workers can't be legally responsible for the actions of an individual.

The union disputed the company's claims and defended its workers, saying they did not create an unsafe environment for customers.

Denver District Judge Sarah Wallace said she wanted to rule on the matter as quickly as possible, since the two-week strike is already on its 7th day, and could issue a ruling as early as Thursday night or Friday morning.

This lawsuit comes just days after the company filed a separate federal lawsuit claiming that the union used "threatening, coercive, and restraining actions, taken for unlawful purposes in violation of the National Labor Relations Act."

For adjusted hours at King Soopers locations in Colorado, click here. For those wishing not to cross the workers' picket lines, you can see several other grocery stores and local chains here.