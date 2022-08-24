Debris, ash removal from Marshall Fire burn area is complete

Debris and ash removal is now complete is the Marshall fire burn area

Debris and ash removal is complete in the Marshall Fire burn area, according to the team managing the program for Boulder County, Louisville and Superior. The contractor says it has cleared 566 properties.

One of the county commissioners says this means the work of rebuilding can begin in earnest.

More than 103,000 tons of ash and debris were hauled away from the burn area. The fire consumed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County in December 2021.