Watch CBS News
Local News

Debris, ash removal from Marshall Fire burn area is complete

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Debris and ash removal is now complete is the Marshall fire burn area
Debris and ash removal is now complete is the Marshall fire burn area 00:27

Debris and ash removal is complete in the Marshall Fire burn area, according to the team managing the program for Boulder County, Louisville and Superior. The contractor says it has cleared 566 properties.

superior-vs-boulder-county-6pkg-transfer-frame-518.jpg
CBS

One of the county commissioners says this means the work of rebuilding can begin in earnest.

More than 103,000 tons of ash and debris were hauled away from the burn area. The fire consumed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County in December 2021.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 3:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.