How to watch: CBS News Colorado's debate between Denver mayor candidates Kelly Brough & Mike Johnston

/ CBS Colorado

The ballots are going out in the Denver runoff election, and mayoral candidates Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston are set to meet in a debate tonight at 6 p.m. Watch it on air and on the CBS News Colorado Streaming Network from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The candidates will discuss the issues as they head to the June 6 runoff election which will determine who will be Denver's next mayor. Mayor Michael Hancock is being term limited out after serving three terms.

mayoral-debate-430-pkg-transfer-frame-667.jpg
Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston CBS

The debate will be moderated by CBS Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 1:57 PM

