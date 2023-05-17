How to watch: CBS News Colorado's debate between Denver mayor candidates Kelly Brough & Mike Johnston

The ballots are going out in the Denver runoff election, and mayoral candidates Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston are set to meet in a debate tonight at 6 p.m. Watch it on air and on the CBS News Colorado Streaming Network from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The candidates will discuss the issues as they head to the June 6 runoff election which will determine who will be Denver's next mayor. Mayor Michael Hancock is being term limited out after serving three terms.

Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston CBS

The debate will be moderated by CBS Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd.