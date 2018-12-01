Shaun Boyd is one of the most experienced television news reporters in Colorado. She joined CBS4 in 1998 and has worked as a general assignment reporter, bureau chief and political specialist, interviewing everyone from Nobel prize winning scientists to the President of the United States.

Shaun has earned the respect and trust of law enforcement and government sources throughout the state. She was one of the first reporters on the scene of the Columbine shooting, has been on the front lines of some of Colorado's biggest wildfires, broke stories on the University of Colorado football scandal and VA Hospital construction debacle, and is the only reporter to be invited by former Boulder Police Chief Mark Beckner into the evidence room for JonBenet Ramsey murder investigation.

As a veteran political reporter, Shaun has covered six national political conventions, providing instant analysis of keynote addresses in live reports, and is one of the early reporters nationally to begin fact-checking political ads in her Reality Check segments. She has also reported from the State Capitol since 2011, covering battles over civil unions for gay couples, marijuana regulation, gun control, and the repeal of the death penalty.

Her reporting has been recognized by the American Legion of Colorado, Mothers Against Drunk Driving Colorado, Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault, National Association for the Mentally Ill, and The Emergency Services Public Information Officers.

Shaun is a native of Michigan and graduated cum laude from the University of Notre Dame. She has worked at WNDU-TV in South Bend, Indiana, KGAN-TV in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

She is married to former CBS4 reporter, turned private practice attorney, Raj Chohan. They have a son and daughter who are twins.

